CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 21, 27, 30; Aug. 3, 13, 17, 19, 27, 31; Sept. 8, 17, 21; Oct. 13, 19, 25 and 29; Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Goat Yoga — July 23, Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for guests 21 and older. All ages. Visit website for times. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 6:30 p.m. July 23, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 person. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. July 24, Springfield Manor, Winery, Distillery, Brewery, 11836 Auburn Road, Thurmont. $40 person, alcohol tasting for guests 21 and older. Yoga for all ages. goatforthesoul.com.
MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins are seen as schedules allow, but appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years.
— 4 to 6 p.m., July 19, 26 and 29, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m. July 20, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville
— 4 to 7 p.m., July 22, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, July 23 and Aug. 20, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon July 23, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
July 25 —1:30 to 6:30 p.m.. Mountain View Community Church, 8330 Fingerboard Road, Frederick
July 26 — 1 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
July 27 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Amvets Post #9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
July 28 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge 371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
July 29 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
July 29 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
July 29 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
July 29 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.