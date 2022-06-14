CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
Goat Yoga — 6:30 p.m. June 17, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 9, 30, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 person. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. June 18, July 24, Sept. 18, Springfield Manor, Winery, Distillery, Brewery, 11836 Auburn Road, Thurmont. $40 person, alcohol tasting for guests 21 and older. Yoga for all ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. June 19, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 2, Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 person. All ages, ice cream included. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 to 11 a.m. and/or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25, July 30. Hosted by GoatToBeZen Yoga, will tap into your playful side as you stretch and flex your way to inner peace — with adorable goats! When the class is over, enjoy a cup or cone of farm-fresh ice cream in your favorite flavor. Ages 10 and up, all experience levels. Pre-registration required. $45 per person, per session. 240-490-8216 or southmountaincreamery.com/visit/events.
MISCELLANY
Dementia Genetics — 2 p.m. June 15, C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick. This insightful presentation by Lindsey McCormick from the Maryland Center for Brain Health will explore what current research teaches us about the role of genetics and lifestyle choices, and how we can optimize our brain health. There will be a Q&A at the end. Free. frederick.librarycalendar.com or 301-600-1630.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 7 p.m., June 15, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., June 15, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 5 to 7 p.m., June 16, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 18, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., June 16, Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Drive, Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, June 18, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
June 17 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
June 18 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont
June 18 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
June 21 — 1 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
June 23 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
