CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick.Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Dec. 9 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Dec. 9 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Dec. 10 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurmont UMC, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont
Dec. 13 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 21, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Annual holiday party, featuring live music by a Walkersville High School musical group. Catered lunch with members to bring their favorite seasonal sides or desserts. People with Parkinson’s, their caregivers and families are invited. RSVP required to Mary Kraft at 302-703-1194.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
