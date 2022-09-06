CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 17, 21; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Goat Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 30, Oct. 7, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 person. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. class, Sept. 10, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10, Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting for guests 21 and older. Yoga for all ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — Sept. 10, Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting included for guests 21 and older. All ages. Visit website for times. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Sept. 11, Rocky Point Creamery, 4323A Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora. $30 person. All ages, ice cream included. goatforthesoul.com.
Rabies Vaccination Clinic — 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Thurmont Community Park, Thurmont, hosted by Frederick County Health Department. For dogs, cats and ferrets. $10, cash or check only. 301-600-1717.
— 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 6, 16, 20, 27, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 22, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 29, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 8 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Build B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Sept. 8 and 9 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
Sept. 12 — noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro
Sept. 13 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Guest speaker is Debbie Savageau, from Country Meadows of Frederick. Light snack during the meeting. https://fifpdsg.org/index.html or 240-215-0080.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.