CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 25 and 29; Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations, work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Introduction to Tai Chi — 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Join Cain Yentzer with Inner Court Tai Ji as he leads you through a self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. Tai Chi is practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Free. 301-600-8200.
Zumba Time! — 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 22, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. BYO water and Lauren Medevoy with Game of Live Fitness and Nutrition will bring the party!. Free. 301-600-7004.
Flu Vaccinations for Children Ages 6 Months to 18 Years of Age — 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 and 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, by appointment only. Sign up at marylandvax.org. Offered by the Frederick County Health Department. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 301-600-3035 or health.frederickcountymd.gov.
— 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20, updated boosters only, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, updated boosters only, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 21 — Noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Oct. 25 — 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Oct. 25 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy
Oct. 28 — Noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, Spring Ridge Apartments, 6351 Spring Ridge Parkway, Frederick. Anyone attending will need to contact Judy Churcho at 301-631-8159.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5379, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
