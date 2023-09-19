To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
CLASSES/SEMINARS
The Beauty of Reiki — 11 a.m., Sept. 23, Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown. Join Jennifer Shoemaker to learn about Reiki: what it is, where it comes from and how it can enrich your life. Enjoy a group Reiki experience to feel for yourself the beauty of Reiki. 18 and older. Free. 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org.
Senior Fit: Zumba Gold — 10 a.m. Sept. 26, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. A lower intensity fun dance workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
MISCELLANEOUS
Western Maryland Light the Night — 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, Carroll Creek Park, 50 Carroll Creek Way, Frederick. Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk brings light to the darkness of cancer by funding research and support for people battling cancer. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds for the mission. lightthenight.org/events/western-maryland.
Frederick County Health Department Rabies Clinic — 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Thurmont Community Park, 19 Frederick Road, Thurmont. Rain or shine, walk-in basis. Each vaccination is $10 and payable by cash or check only (no debit or credit cards). All dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks and older are welcome. 301-600-1717.
Kyle’s Crusaders 9th Annual Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer — 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Old National Pike District Park, 12406 Old National Pike, Mount Airy. Fueled by the wish of their late 16-year-old son for a cure and the lack of pediatric cancer research funding on a national level, the family of Kyle Addington is on a mission to conquer childhood cancer through Kyle’s Crusaders. To volunteer, register to walk, make a donation or be a sponsor, visit kylescrusaders.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 20 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
Sept. 21 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown
Sept. 22 — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Sept. 26 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Sept. 28 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poolesville Baptist Church, 17550 W. Willard Road, Poolesville.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month September through June, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Country Meadows will present information about exercise and Parkinson’s disease and supplying lunch from the Country Meadows kitchen at the Sept. 20 meeting. fifpdsg.org or John Nicodemus at 240-815-0080 or Mary Kraft at 301-703-1194.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Frederick Health Hospital, second floor classroom, 400 W. Seventh St., Frederick. 240-910-6201 or faosg.patrickmck@gmail.com.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. Contact Judy Churco at 301-631-8159 for more information and meeting location.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
NAMI Family and Friends Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m., last Thursday of the month. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. Seventh St., Frederick. To support family and friends of those with mental illness. 240-651-1865 or namifrederick.org.
