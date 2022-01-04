MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish. Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 5-11 years old:
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, Carroll Manor Elementary School, 5624 Adamstown Road, Adamstown, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, Spring Ridge Elementary School, 9051 Ridgefield Drive, Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
— 4 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 6, New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market, Pfizer, appointment required
— 4 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7, Woodsboro Elementary School, 101 Liberty Road, Woodsboro, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7, Parkway Elementary School, 300 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
— 2 to 5 p.m., Jan. 8, 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 4, no appointment necessary. Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 3 to 7 p.m., Jan. 5, 6, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Religious Coalition, 27 DeGrange St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 6, Brunswick Park Building, 665 E. Potomac St., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 7, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 8, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Jan. 6 and 7 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
Jan. 7 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Jan. 13 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12 Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
