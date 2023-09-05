To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
Senior Fit: Zumba Gold — 10 a.m. Sept. 5 and 26, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. A lower intensity fun dance workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Senior Fitness: Tai Chi — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Self-paced system of gentle physical exercise and stretching. It is practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation! Presented by Inner Court Tai-Ji. 21 and older. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 8 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus UMC, 9700 New Church St., Damascus
Sept. 11 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro
Sept. 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Sept. 14 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Sept. 14 — noon to 5 p.m., Frederick County Community Drive, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — will meet between 1-5 p.m. for their summer picnic/meeting, Sept. 10 at the Greenleaf Park on Greenleaf Drive, Frederick. Call 240-910-6201 faosg.patrickmck@gmail.com for more information.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. Contact Judy Churco at 301-631-8159 for more information and meeting location.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
NAMI Family and Friends Support Group — 7 to 8:30 p.m., last Thursday of the month. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. Seventh St., Frederick. To support family and friends of those with mental illness. 240-651-1865 or namifrederick.org.
