CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. class, July 6, Aug. 5, Sept. 10, Oct. 15, Nov. 10, Dec. 10, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the student’s learning of skills. $85. frederick.edu/cpr
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 9, 15, 21, 27, 30; Aug. 3, 13, 17, 19, 27, 31; Sept. 8, 17, 21, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Goat Yoga — 9:30 a.m. July 9, Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, 15010 Roddy Road, Thurmont. $40 person, wine tasting for guests 21 and older. Yoga for all ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. July 10, Hidden Hills Vineyard, 7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick. $40 per person, wine tasting included for guests 21 and older. All ages welcome. goatforthesoul.com.
Sunset Yoga — 6:30 p.m. July 15, Prospect Point Brewing, 5500A Jefferson Pike, Jefferson. Donaton-based, all levels flow yoga. Pre-register at sunsetyogaatprospectpoint.eventbrite.com. jenuineyogi@gmail.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
July 7 and 8 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
July 8 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
July 11 — noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro
July 12 — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
July 13 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
July 14 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. July 10, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.