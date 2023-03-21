To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
Zumba Saturdays at the Library — 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through April 1, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Free, ages 18 and older.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
March 21 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
March 22 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
March 24 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville
March 24 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
March 24 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
March 25 — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Brunswick, 18 S. Maple Ave., Brunswick
March 28 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
March 30 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poolesville Baptist Church, 17550 W. Willard Road, Poolesville
April 5 — 1 to 6 p.m., AMVETS Post #9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
