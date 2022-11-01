Freedom Bang Class — 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 19, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. A pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Offering a wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. 18 and older. Free. 301-845-8200 or fcpl.org.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick.Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
50+: Exercise Basics for Older Adults — 1 p.m. Nov. 10, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Join Katrina Wolf, ACSM Certified Personal Trainer, Functional Aging Specialist, Licensed Physical Therapy Assistant and owner of Agewell Senior Fitness as she discusses the why, what and how of exercise programs for older adults. Learn the basic essential components of an exercise program as we age. Free. 301-600-7004.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Nov. 3 — 1 to 6 p.m. St. Peter’s Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
Nov. 4 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
Nov. 10 — 1 to 6 p.m., New Windsor Social Hall, 101 High St., New Windsor
Nov. 11 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
