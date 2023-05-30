To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
Freedom BANG Class —10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, except July 1, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. June 30, July 7, Aug. 5, Sept. 8, Oct. 7, Nov. 3 and Dec. 2, at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — 9 a.m. May 31, June 3, June 9, June 14, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Target Fitness: Exercise and Nutrition for Families — 11 a.m. June 3, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Are you ready for summer? How will you rally the whole family into reaching your fitness goals? Veronika Farkas of Group X Athletics will provide guidance and answer your questions. 18 and older. Free. 301-600-7000 or fcpl.org.
Sol Yoga Class — 6 p.m. June 5 and 26, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Free. Ages 18 and older. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 30 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Dept., 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana.
May 30 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.
June 1 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church — Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Sappington Hall, Union Bridge.
June 3 — 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michaels Road, Mount Airy.
June 8 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3864 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. June 11 at Frederick Health Hospital, Second Floor Classroom, Frederick. 301-663-1203 or ostomyfasg@gmail.com.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. Contact Judy Churcho at 301-631-8159 for more information and meeting location.
