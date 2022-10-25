CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 29; Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Zumba Time! — 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 22, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. BYO water and Lauren Medevoy with Game of Live Fitness and Nutrition will bring the party!. Free. 301-600-7004.
Walking for Wellness — 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Greenbrier State Park, 21843 National Pike, Boonsboro. On the park’s yellow and orange trails, 5 miles roundtrip. Meet at the camp office. Free. 301-791-4767 or cecilia.melton@maryland.gov.
Combating Cancer: From Wigs to Additional Support — 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Ages 18 and older. Living through a cancer diagnosis and treatment can be a difficult time. Learn all about wigs from Rachel, owner of The Frederick Wig Co. There will also be wigs and wig accessories to see! With Brienne, social worker from the James M Stockman Cancer Institute, learn about the variety of support services such as support groups, mental health resources and financial aid services that are available. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Understanding Behavior Related to Dementia — 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 1, Walkerville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. An education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. 18 and older. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 25 — 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Oct. 25 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy
Oct. 28 — Noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
Nov. 3 — 1 to 6 p.m. St. Peter’s Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
Nov. 4 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
