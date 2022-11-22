CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Zumba Time! — 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. BYO water and Lauren Medevoy with Game of Live Fitness and Nutrition will bring the party!. Free. 301-600-7004.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Nov. 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Nov. 25 — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
Nov. 25 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poolesville Baptist Church, 17550 W. Willard Road, Poolesville
Nov. 29 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Dec. 1 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville
Dec. 9 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Dec. 9 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Dec. 10 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thurmont UMC, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont
Dec. 13 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Dec. 16 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
