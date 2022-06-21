CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
Goat Yoga — 10 to 11 a.m. and/or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25. Hosted by GoatToBeZen Yoga, will tap into your playful side as you stretch and flex your way to inner peace — with adorable goats! When the class is over, you’ll enjoy a cup or cone of farm-fresh ice cream in your favorite flavor. Ages 10 and up, all experience levels. Pre-registration required. $45 per person. 240-490-8216 or southmountaincreamery.com/visit/events.
Mindfulness at the Library — 3 p.m. June 27, C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Learn about and practice mindfulness meditation with the Frederick Meditation Center. Meet in the Community Room. Free. Ages 18 and older. 301-600-1630 or frederick.librarycalendar.com/events/2022/06.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. class, July 6, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the student’s learning of skills. $85. frederick.edu/cpr
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 9, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 7 p.m. June 22, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 6 p.m. June 22, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 4 to 6 p.m. June 23, Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Drive, Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. June 23, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to noon, June 25, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
June 21 — 1 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
June 23 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown
June 24 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
June 25 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., New Market Grange No. 362, 14 South Alley, New Market
June 28 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
June 29 — 2 to 6:30 p.m., Myersville Community Visit, 301 Main St., Myersville
June 29 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
June 30 — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
