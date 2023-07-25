To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
Freedom BANG Class —10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Tea Tasting: Herbs for Mental Health — 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 29, The Common Market Co-op, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Learn about plant allies that may help cope with stress, grief and anxiety. $20 to $40. commonmarket.coop.
Brain Health Breakthroughs — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Institute for Learning in Retirement at FCC, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Presents the latest in brain health research over the past 10 years. $69 or less. Register at https://tinyurl.com/38z4822s. More info at 240-624-2732.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5, Sept. 8, Oct. 7, Nov. 3 and Dec. 2, at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
July 25 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
July 26 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poolesville Baptist Church, 17550 W. Willard Road, Poolesville
July 28 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Aug. 16 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Frederick Health Hospital, Classroom 1 or 2 on second floor, 400 W. Seventh St., Frederick. 301-663-1203 or ostomyfasg@gmail.com.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. Contact Judy Churco at 301-631-8159 for more information and meeting location.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
