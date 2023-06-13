To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
Freedom BANG Class —10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, except July 1, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — 9 a.m. June 14, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
S.E.A.T. Senior Fitness Class — 10 to 11 a.m. June 24, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Supported Exercises for Ageless Training is a chair-based fitness program where you will learn techniques to strengthen the body and mind, while improving balance and flexibility. For all ages, abilities and fitness levels. 21 and older. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Sol Yoga Class — 6 p.m. June 26, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Free. Ages 18 and older. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
June 16 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
June 17 — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thurmont UMC, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont
June 20 — 1 to 5:30 p.m., Urbana VFD, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana
June 23 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. Contact Judy Churcho at 301-631-8159 for more information and meeting location.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
