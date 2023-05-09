To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
CLASSES/SEMINARS
BANG Class —10 a.m. Saturdays, through May 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Freedom Bang is a pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Natural Ways to Relieve Headaches — 4:30 p.m. May 10, The Common Market, 5728 Buckeystown Pike, Unit B1, Frederick. Discover what kind of headache you have and natural ways to soothe them with Dr. Shamar Amison. $15 owner, $30 non-owner. Register at commonmarket.coop.
Everyday Foods & Herbs for Mental Health — noon, May 11, Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg; also virtual at Brunswick, Frederick and Urbana. For seniors. Learn what foods and herbs can help our brain, body combat stress, and keep the blues away. Recipes featuring seafood, healthy fats, rosemary, and lavender will be presented. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register. 301-600-7020.
Target Fitness: Fitness for Busy People — 11 a.m. May 13, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Veronika Farkas of Group X Athletics will help make it all come together. 18 and older. Free. 301-600-7000 or fcpl.org.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — 9 a.m. May 13, May 18, May 31, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Medicinal Uses of Herbs in the Garden — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 16, Civil War Garden at Monterey Pass Battlefield Park, 14325 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, Pa. Pharmacist & Master Gardener Greg Susla will discuss the medicinal uses of herbs during Civil War times and about whether any of the herbs have a medical use today. Susla has extensive experience with medicinal herb gardens, and with the National Museum of Civil War Medicine. Free, but space is limited and registration is required. Free. 717-762-0373 or natureandcultureinstitute.org.
Food as Preventative Medicine — 9 a.m. May 17, Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick, and Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana, and online at Virtual 50+ Center. For seniors. Learn how to shop for long-term health and well-being by Thu Huynh, registered dietitian and nutritionist with the Healthy Living Team at Giant Food. Pre-register, free. 301-600-7020 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov.
Home Health or Home Care: Do You Know the Difference? — 1 p.m. May 17, Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown. Included will be information regarding what services are provided by each, how they can be used together to keep people out of the hospital and safe at home, who pays for each, and how to access the services. Presented by Right at Home and Bayada Home Health. Free. 301-600-7560.
New to Medicare Workshop — 2 p.m. May 18, Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Pre-register, free. 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov.
MISCELLANY
Memory Cafe — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12, Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free, pre-register. 301-600-7020 or caregiverssupport@frederickcountymd.gov.
Bike to Work Day — May 19, join thousands of area commuters for this 22nd annual event. Details and registration at bit.ly/BTWD-2023.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 10 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
May 12 — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
May 16 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
May 19 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahool.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — No meeting in May due to Mother’s Day. Call 301-663-1203 or email ostomyfasg@gmail.com for more information.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, Oct. 12, Spring Ridge Apartments, 6351 Spring Ridge Parkway, Frederick. Anyone attending will need to contact Judy Churco at 301-631-8159. 100422
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
Friends In Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — A Movement Disorder Specialist is a neurologist who specializes in treating people with movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Laura Brosbe, a Movement Disorder Specialist based in Frederick, will be the guest speaker at the May 17 support group meeting. If there is anything you’ve ever wanted to know about Parkinson’s Disease, bring your questions to this meeting. Lunch begins at 1 p.m. Our library of Parkinson’s information will be open during the meeting. Feel free to browse and check out books and other materials. Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. 240-815-0080, fifpdsg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.