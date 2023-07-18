To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
Freedom BANG Class —10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Senior Fit: Zumba Gold Class — 1 to 2 p.m. July 23, Walkersville Branch Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Low intensity, fun workout. 21 and older. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Tea Tasting: Herbs for Mental Health — 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 29, The Common Market Co-op, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Learn about plant allies that may help cope with stress, grief and anxiety. $20 to $40. commonmarket.coop.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. Contact Judy Churco at 301-631-8159 for more information and meeting location.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.