CLASSES/SEMINARS

Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, Feb. 17, March 11, April 15, May 24 and June 30 at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the student’s learning of skills. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.

