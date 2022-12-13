Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, Feb. 17, March 11, April 15, May 24 and June 30 at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the student’s learning of skills. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Dec. 13 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Dec. 16 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
Dec. 19 — 2 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg
Dec. 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Dec. 23 — noon to 4 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group— 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 21, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Annual holiday party, featuring live music by a Walkersville High School musical group. Catered lunch with members to bring their favorite seasonal sides or desserts. People with Parkinson’s, their caregivers and families are invited. RSVP required to Mary Kraft at 302-703-1194.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
