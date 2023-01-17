CLASSES/SEMINARS
Zumba Saturdays at the Library — 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through April 1, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Free, ages 18 and older.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, March 11, April 15, May 24 and June 30 at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
Nutrition and Brain Health — 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Learn how nutrition choices affect brain health for healthy aging, tips to fend off Alzheimer’s with good food. Free. 301-600-7004.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Jan. 17 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrolton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
Jan. 17 — 1 to 6 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Ground, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
Jan. 18 — 1 to 6 p.m., AMVETS Post #9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Jan. 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bethel UMC Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
Jan. 20 — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Blue Ridge Mt. Fire Co., 13063 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.
Jan. 23 — noon to 5 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick
Jan. 24 — 1 to 6 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 8707 Indian Springs Road, Frederick
Jan. 24 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Jan. 25 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Jan. 25 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
Jan. 27 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Jan. 30 — 1 to 6 p.m., Mountain View Community Church, 8330 Fingerboard Road, Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. Jan.18, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. A Caring and Sharing meeting featuring a small group discussion by people with Parkinson’s disease and a separate discussion with caregivers and family members. Both groups will then share with the entire group at the end of the meeting. The meeting begins with lunch (BBQ, baked beans, pasta salad, coleslaw, and mac & cheese). Members are invited to bring a favorite side or dessert. The support group library of books and materials about Parkinson’s will be open during the meeting. https://fifpdsg.org or 240-215-0080.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
