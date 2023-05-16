To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
CLASSES/SEMINARS
BANG Class —10 a.m. Saturdays, through May 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Freedom Bang is a pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Food as Preventative Medicine — 9 a.m. May 17, Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick, and Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana, and online at Virtual 50+ Center. For seniors. Learn how to shop for long-term health and well-being by Thu Huynh, registered dietitian and nutritionist with the Healthy Living Team at Giant Food. Pre-register, free. 301-600-7020 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov.
Home Health or Home Care: Do You Know the Difference? — 1 p.m. May 17, Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown. Included will be information regarding what services are provided by each, how they can be used together to keep people out of the hospital and safe at home, who pays for each, and how to access the services. Presented by Right at Home and Bayada Home Health. Free. 301-600-7560.
Dementia Conversations — How to Have Important Conversations About Cognition — 3 p.m. May 17, Worldshine Adult Medical Day Center, 110 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 150, Frederick. Brought to you by the Alzheimer’s Association. When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Tips on addressing some of the most common issues, such as driving, going to the doctor & legal concerns. Free. 240-549-5086 or mewhite@alz.org.
New to Medicare Workshop — 2 p.m. May 18, Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Pre-register, free. 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — 9 a.m. May 18, May 31, June 3, June 9, June 14, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Spring Wellness and Fire Cider Workshop — 6:30 p.m. May 23, The Common Market Co-op, 5728 Buckeystown Pike, Unit B1, Frederick. Clinical herbalist Amy Boldt, MS, explores how our bodies align with the season and wellness practices, including diet and herbs for this time of year, as well as the importance of the spring cleanse. Make your own fire cider and learn about its benefits. $25 owners, $50 non-owners. Register at commonmarket.coop.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. May 24, June 30, at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
Senior Fitness Class — 10:30 a.m. May 25, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. This low-impact exercise class will show you exercises to work on your core and help with your strength, balance and posture. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans — 1 p.m. May 25, online and hosted by Senior Services Division, Frederick. Learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. 301-600-1234 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov.
MISCELLANY
Bike to Work Day — May 19, join thousands of area commuters for this 22nd annual event. Details and registration at bit.ly/BTWD-2023.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 16 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
May 19 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
May 20 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ Reformed UCC, 12 S. Church St., Middletown
May 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy
May 23 — 1 to 6 p.m., Harvest Christian Fellowship, 8707 Indian Springs Road, Frederick
May 24 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
May 24 — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
May 25 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola, Building B, 4103, Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — No meeting in May due to Mother’s Day. Call 301-663-1203 or email ostomyfasg@gmail.com for more information.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
Friends In Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — A Movement Disorder Specialist is a neurologist who specializes in treating people with movement disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Laura Brosbe, a Movement Disorder Specialist based in Frederick, will be the guest speaker at the May 17 meeting. If there is anything you’ve ever wanted to know about Parkinson’s disease, bring your questions to this meeting. Lunch begins at 1 p.m. Our library of Parkinson’s information will be open during the meeting. Feel free to browse and check out books and other materials. Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. 240-815-0080, fifpdsg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.