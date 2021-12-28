MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish. Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 5-11 years old:
— 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 29 and 30, 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
— 2 to 5 p.m., Jan. 8, 800 Oak St., Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 3, Thurmont Primary School, 7989 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 3, Monocacy Elementary School, 7421 Hayward Road, Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, Carroll Manor Elementary School, 5624 Adamstown Road, Adamstown, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 4, Spring Ridge Elementary School, 9051 Ridgefield Drive, Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
— 4 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 6, New Market Elementary School, 93 W. Main St., New Market, Pfizer, appointment required
— 4 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7, Woodsboro Elementary School, 101 Liberty Road, Woodsboro, Pfizer, appointment required
— 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7, Parkway Elementary School, 300 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, Pfizer, appointment required
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 28, Emmitsburg Senior Center, 300A S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, no appointment needed, in partnership with Md. National Guard
— 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29, Lucas Village, 111 Pennsylvania Ave., Frederick
— 3 to 7 p.m., Dec. 30, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Ave.
— 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Brunswick Park Building, 665 E. Potomac St., Brunswick
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Jan. 6 and 7 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
Jan. 7 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Residence Inn Marriott, 5230 Westview Drive, Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12 Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar or email community@newspost.com. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
