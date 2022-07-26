CLASSES/SEMINARS
Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27, 30; Aug. 3, 13, 17, 19, 27, 31; Sept. 8, 17, 21; Oct. 13, 19, 25 and 29; Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations; work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
American Red Cross Virtual Volunteer Information Session — noon to 1 p.m. July 28, via Microsoft Teams. Focus on Disaster Cycle Services. Event link will be provided upon registration. redcross.org/volopenhouse.
Sunset Yoga — 7 p.m. July 29, Rosie Cheeks Distillery, 10229 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville. Donation-based, all levels flow yoga. Pre-register at linktr.ee/jenuineyogi. jenuineyogi@gmail.com.
Self-Care Saturday — 9 to 11 a.m. July 30, Frederick Social, 50 Citizens Way, Frederick. Jenuine Yogi will lead you through 60 minutes of All-Levels Flow Yoga, followed by a 60-minute Beer Ring Art Therapy. Yoga is by donation; art therapy is $20. RSVP, 21 and older. https://bit.ly/SelfCareSaturdayatFredSoc.
Goat Yoga — 10 to 11 a.m. and/or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 30. Hosted by GoatToBeZen Yoga, stretch and flex your way to inner peace — with adorable goats! When the class is over, you’ll enjoy a delicious cup or cone of farm-fresh ice cream in your favorite flavor. Ages 10 and up, all experience levels. Pre-registration required. $45 per person, per session. 240-490-8216 or southmountaincreamery.com/visit/events.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. class, Aug. 5, Sept. 10, Oct. 15, Nov. 10, Dec. 10, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. This course teaches skills with the AHA’s research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the student’s learning of skills. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Pups and Poses — 11 a.m. Aug. 6, Steinhardt Brewing Co., 5710 Jefferson Blvd., Frederick. $20 per person with 100% of registration fee to support Guiding Eyes Catoctin Puppy Raising Region’s their mission of guide dogs for people with vision loss. 60 minutes of flow yoga, with pups. Pre-register at linktr.ee/jenuineyogi. jenuineyogi@gmail.com.
MISCELLANY
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins are seen as schedules allow, but appointments are required for children 6 months to 5 years.
— 4 to 6 p.m., July 26 and 29, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 7 p.m., July 27, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 20, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. July 28, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
July 26 — 1 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
July 27 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Amvets Post #9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
July 28 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Frederick Moose Lodge 371, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick
July 29 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
July 29 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
July 29 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
July 29 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Toll House Building, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick, patient waiting area in center of building. 301-663-1203 or frederickmdostomysupport.wordpress.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
