CLASSES/SEMINARS
BANG Class —10 a.m. Saturdays, through May 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Freedom Bang is a pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 10:30 a.m. May 3, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, this program examines the latest research related to brain health and dementia prevention/reduction of risk. Handouts that have the “10 Ways to Love Your Brain” and a workbook that participants can take with them to track their progress. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — 9 a.m. May 5, May 13, May 18, May 31, Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Designed to train healthcare professionals to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
All-Levels Outdoor Yoga — 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday’s May 6 through October, FAC’s Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. With Yogamour instructors. $15 donation requested. 10-class pass available at yogamour.com. 301-662-4190
Natural Ways to Relieve Headaches — 4:30 p.m. May 10, The Common Market, 5728 Buckeystown Pike, Unit B1, Frederick. Discover what kind of headache you have and natural ways to soothe them with Dr. Shamar Amison. $15 owner, $30 non-owner. Register at commonmarket.coop.
Everyday Foods & Herbs for Mental Health — noon, May 11, Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg; also virtual at Brunswick, Frederick and Urbana. For seniors. Learn what foods and herbs can help our brain, body combat stress, and keep the blues away. Recipes featuring seafood, healthy fats, rosemary, and lavender will be presented. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register. 301-600-7020.
MISCELLANY
North Frederick County Health Fair — 8 a.m. to noon May 6, American Legion Post 168, 8 Park Lane, Thurmont. Blood pressure and cholesterol checks, Alzheimer’s prevention and management, COVID-19 tests/vaccine and more at not cost. Learn early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s how to stop vaping/smoking, and the perils of sports gambling and lottery machines. 301-694-3355 or facebook.com/events/162463959776942.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
May 3 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont
May 4 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 1307 N. Main St., Mount Airy
May 5 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus
May 8 — noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 710 N. Main St., Boonsboro
May 10 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
May 12 — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m., first and third Wednesday of the month, St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Parish Center, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick. Open to all who have or had cancer, are a caretaker, a loved one or are in any way affected by cancer. 301-641-4431 or dmf042945@yahoo.com.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — No meeting in May due to Mother’s Day. Call 301-663-1203 or email ostomyfasg@gmail.com for more information.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
