CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick.Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Freedom Bang Class — 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 19, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. A pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Offering a wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. 18 and older. Free. 301-845-8200 or fcpl.org.
Free Yoga Class — 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 21, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Join this free yoga class offered by Sol Yoga. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes. 18 and older. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Zumba Time! — 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. BYO water and Lauren Medevoy with Game of Live Fitness and Nutrition will bring the party!. Free. 301-600-7004.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Nov. 18 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 19 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville
Nov. 19 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6437 Jefferson Pike, Frederick
Nov. 19 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
Nov. 22 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Guest speaker is Timothy Bryant, whose topic will be senior driving. Light lunch provided. The support group library of books and materials about Parkinson’s will be open during the meeting. https://fifpdsg.org/index.html or 240-215-0080.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
