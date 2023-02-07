CLASSES/SEMINARS
Zumba Saturdays at the Library — 10:15 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through April 1, Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana. Free, ages 18 and older.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant, for the Layperson — one-day sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 17, March 11, April 15, May 24 and June 30 at Frederick Community College — Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. The course teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, how to relieve choking in adults, children, and infants and how to get emergency help on the way quickly. First Aid covers basic skills of patient assessment, controlling bleeding, airway management and medical emergencies. $85. Register at frederick.edu/CPR. 240-629-7907.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Feb. 13 — 2 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg
Feb. 14 — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Toll House Building Conference Room, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. Call 301-663-1203 for more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Dr. Kelly Mills, director of the Johns Hopkins Movement Disorders Division, is the guest speaker. Dr. Mills is a physician and researcher for patients who have movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, atypical Parkinsonism, dystonia, ataxia, tremor and Huntington’s disease. His research explores the cognitive dysfunction that can occur in movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Mills also studies how deep brain stimulation, when used to treat movement symptoms, can impact cognitive function such as attention, memory or impulsivity. Lunch follows presentation. https://fifpdsg.org or 240-215-0080.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
