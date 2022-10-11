Hormones and Brain Health 50+ — 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown. Lindsey from the Maryland Center for Brain Health takes you on a deep dive into the relationship between hormones and our brains. Free. frederick.librarcalendar.com.
CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 19, 25 and 29; Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Heartsaver CPR/First Aid/AED Adult, Child, Infant for the Layperson — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. class, Oct. 15, Nov. 10, Dec. 10, Frederick Community College, Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
— 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 11 at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville
— 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Oct. 12 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade
Oct. 13 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
Oct. 15 — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Middletown UMC, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown
Oct. 21 — Noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, Oct. 12, Spring Ridge Apartments, 6351 Spring Ridge Parkway, Frederick. Anyone attending will need to contact Judy Churcho at 301-631-8159.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.