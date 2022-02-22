MISCELLANY
Flu Vaccinations for Children — 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick, free for ages 6 months to 18 years who do not have health insurance, have health insurance that does not cover the cost of immunizations, or who are unable to get vaccinated by their healthcare provider. Only the injectable is available. Appointments required. Register at marylandvax.org.
Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:
For ages 12 and older:
— 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg
— 4 to 6 p.m., Feb. 23, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glad Road, Walkersville
— 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick
— 4 to 7 p.m., Feb. 23, 24, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Feb. 24, Religious Coalition, 27 DeGrange St., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m., Feb. 24, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 25, 26, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 26, March 26 and April 23, Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Free clinic coordinated by the Asian American Center of Frederick and Frederick Health Hospital. First, second and boosters available, Pfizer and Moderna. www.aacfmd.org or 301-682-4511.
Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Feb. 23 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Feb. 24 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Feb. 25 — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
Feb. 26 — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Natelli Family YMCA, 3481 Campus Drive, Ijamsville
March 3 and 4 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Damascus Grace Fellowship SDA Church, 8425 Damascus Road, Damascus.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.