CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Oct. 13, 19, 25; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.
Goat Yoga — 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Hidden Hills Vineyard, 7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick. $40 per person, wine tasting included for guests 21 and older. All ages welcome. goatforthesoul.com.
Goat Yoga — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Goat Yoga at the Farm, 10209 Fountain School Road, Union Bridge. $25 person. All ages. goatforthesoul.com.
Kyle’s Crusaders 8th Annual Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Old National Pike District Park, 12406 Old National Pike (Md. 144), Mount Airy. Fueled by the wish of the late Kyle Addington, 16, for a cure and the insufficient funding for pediatric cancer research on a national level, Addington’s family is on a mission to conquer childhood cancer through Kyle’s Crusaders. Suggested donation of $25 per participant. To donate, register to walk, volunteer, or be a sponsor, visit kylescrusaders.com.
— 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 20, 27, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 28, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick
— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
— 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville
— 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 29, Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
Sept. 20 — 1 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick
Sept. 22 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown
Sept. 23 — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg
Sept. 27 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Sept. 28 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick
Sept. 30 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brunswick Eagles #1136, 401 Central Ave., Brunswick
Sept. 30 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Guest speaker is Debbie Savageau, from Country Meadows of Frederick. Light snack during the meeting. https://fifpdsg.org/index.html or 240-215-0080.
Head, Neck and Mouth Cancer Support Group — 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month, St. Peter the Apostle Church Parish House, Libertytown. 301-631-8159.
