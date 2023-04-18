To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, submit it to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.
CLASSES/SEMINARS
BANG Class —10 a.m. Saturdays, through May 27, Walkersville Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville. Freedom Bang is a pre-choreographed fusion of boxing, HIIT, hip-hop, world dance, optional weighted gloves and just a touch of attitude. Wide range of intensity options to help you customize your workout. Free. 301-600-8200 or fcpl.org.
Concussions & Brain Health — 6 p.m. April 25, Myersville Community Library, 8 Harp Place, Myersville. Learn about concussions, the myths that surround them, current vs. outdated treatments, and new research that shows effects of head trauma on cognitive ability, even long after an event occurs. Presented by Lindsey McCormick, Maryland Center for Brain Health. Free. 301-600-8350.
MISCELLANY
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick, and at Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick. For residential use only. Accepting prescription and OTC medicines in pill form only, prescription patches and pet medicines in pill form only. health.frederickcountymd.gov or 301-600-1755.
Exercise — 8:50 a.m. Mondays, William R. Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. With the Senior Rec Council. $2 per session. 301-695-1785.
BLOOD DRIVES
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
April 20 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown
April 21 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon
April 22 — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Middletown UMC, 7108 Fern Circle, Middletown
April 25 — noon to 5:30 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
April 28 — noon to 5 p.m., Natelli Family YMCA, 3481 Campus Drive, Ijamsville
April 28 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge
April 29 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of Frederick, 413 Burck St., Frederick.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.
Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous — 9 a.m. Saturdays, Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A free Twelve Step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call 781-932-6300 or locally at 757-506-4118. foodaddicts.org.
Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group — 1 to 3 p.m. April 19, Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. People with Parkinson’s often take carbidopa/levodopa, a medicine that replaces the dopamine that is missing in their brain. Too much medicine can result in uncontrolled movements called dyskinesia. Not enough and a person might have “off periods” where their Parkinson’s symptoms (balance, tremor, stiffness) return. The April 19 meeting will focus on this balance between dyskinesia and “off” periods. The guest speaker will be from Adamas Pharmaceutical. The support group library of books and materials on Parkinson’s Disease will be available during the meeting. fifpdsg.org or 240-815-0080.
Frederick Area Ostomy Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m. April 23 (date change due to Easter) at the Toll House Building Conference Room, 501 W. Seventh St., Frederick. 301-663-1203 or ostomyfasg@gmail.com.
Moms Helping Moms Peer Support Group — 6 to 7:15 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. For mothers who have lost a child to overdose, SUD or alcohol. Professionally supported by Frederick Health Hospice. 301-455-5378, 301-514-3546 or gsformoms@gmail.com.
