Frederick County’s Health Care Coalition will have the backing of federal money for the first time as it works to confront health disparities.
The nonprofit received $600,000 in federal American Recovery Plan Act money last month. It will use the funds to support local health improvement efforts, which run on a three-year cycle and are sponsored by the Frederick County Health Department and Frederick Health.
Volunteer-led workgroups are developing plans for addressing the three issues the Health Care Coalition identified as priorities in February: mental health, Type 2 diabetes and adverse childhood experiences.
Half of the money the Health Care Coalition received from the American Recovery Plan Act will be available to help workgroups implement their ideas for programs and other initiatives, said Malcolm Furgol, executive director of the nonprofit.
Except for a year when each workgroup had $5,000 to work with, this is the first time volunteers will have funds to back their action plans, Furgol said.
It’s an exciting development; the county needs to try new solutions to tackle problems that have faced its residents for a long time, he said.
“What we’re talking about are problems that are multi-generational and systemic,” he said. “We’re gonna have to educate ourselves, raise awareness of implicit bias and understand how we can better work with the communities we serve ... to produce meaningful change that can actually make a difference in the health disparities we’re talking about.”
The Health Care Coalition will use the remaining $300,000 of the federal money to hire experts and consultants to conduct training with the workgroups on issues such as implicit bias, health equity and health disparities, Furgol said.
These funds will also be used to establish a countywide campaign to raise awareness for the solutions and programs the workgroups develop.
To “unlock” this portion of the American Recovery Plan Act funding, the Health Care Coalition is required to find donors willing to match the money on a dollar-to-dollar basis, Fugol said. The money will become available as the organization starts finding donors.
The local nonprofit has already spoken with multiple local philanthropic organizations about contributing to the fund, Furgol said.
“We believe strongly that if we can do this right, going forward to the future,” Furgol said, “we’ll have a much stronger public health framework in the county to continue to address these issues.”
