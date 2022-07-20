The Frederick County Health Department has hired a national research company to study why local Black mothers and their babies are more likely to die or suffer serious health problems than moms and babies of other races.
The department selected Washington, D.C.-based Health Management Associates to lead the study because of its experience with research that prioritizes community involvement, said Danielle Haskin, director of the health department’s office on the Golden Mile.
The county has been aware of stark differences between the pregnancy and birthing experiences of Black women and women of other races for years.
Last winter, County Executive Jan Gardner gave the health department $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to study why the differences exist and come up with ways to address them.
In Frederick County, Black women are more likely than white or Hispanic women to give birth by cesarean section, not receive early prenatal care and give birth before they’ve been pregnant for 37 weeks, according to data from the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.
In 2017, according to the report, the infant mortality rate for Black babies was more than twice the rate for white babies — 15.5 per 1,000 babies, compared to 6.1 per 1,000.
The alarming statistic caught the eye of people in the county, Haskin said. The infant mortality rate for Black babies hadn’t been available in 2015 and 2016, because there were fewer than five deaths in those years.
“Not to say there weren’t programs or things to address [the disparity] before, but everything follows the data,” Haskin said. “Having that picture, having those stark numbers, helped gain some teeth in putting funding toward it.”
The health department is working with Health Management Associates to create a community advisory board that will oversee the study and help researchers understand the experiences of Black people who become pregnant in the county.
The board will include 15 Black women who have been pregnant within the last five years. Starting July 30, they will gather for “retreats” once per month to talk about local trends in Black maternal health and share personal experiences.
Researchers understand participants may be revisiting traumatic experiences and want to create a safe place for them to do so, Haskin said. They will check in on the women after each session and, if needed, connect them with local mental health resources.
The women will be paid $25 per hour and be provided food, child care and help with transportation.
Their participation and stories will be key to helping researchers identify risk factors and other problems contributing to the disparities that may be flying under the radar, Haskin said.
She described the study as a “call to action” that the health department hopes will create a sense of urgency around improving circumstances for Black women and their children — something that is a matter of life and death, she said.
Researchers expect to finish the first phase of the study in late November, Haskin said. After that, they plan to expand the community advisory board to other members of the community, including health care providers, and discuss ways to address the disparities.
Involving Black women and others affected by the disparity throughout the study will hopefully mean that the health department will be able to skip the “buy-in” process of any new program or intervention, Haskin said.
“It’s developed by those people in the community who’d be using the services,” she said. “So, you don’t have to have that convincing step.”
