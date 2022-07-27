The Frederick County Health Department will host a free back-to-school vaccination clinic on Aug. 3 for children entering seventh grade.
The clinic is only for children without health insurance or who have health insurance that doesn’t cover the cost of immunizations or are unable to get vaccinated by their health care provider.
At the clinic, health department employees will offer the Tdap and MCV4 vaccinations, which protect against tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough and meningitis, and are required for children attending school in Maryland.
Call 301-600-3342 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted, according to a news release on Wednesday from the health department.
Children 18 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult to receive a vaccination. If a child’s parent or guardian can’t bring their child, they must send a written note with the adult accompanying their child, giving permission for the child to be vaccinated.
Only one parent or guardian may accompany a child, the release read. All vaccinated children must remain at the clinic for observation after receiving their vaccination.
Face coverings are required. The health department asked that people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who are waiting for COVID-19 test results not come to the clinic.
