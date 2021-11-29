As concern mounts across the world regarding the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Frederick County Health Department said the best methods for suppressing the spread of the virus remain the same: testing, isolation for those ill or infected, quarantine for those exposed and vaccination.
The World Health Organization designated the strain of the virus as a “variant of concern” Friday, warning that its high number of mutations could mean future surges of COVID-19. First discovered by scientists in South Africa, the omicron variant has also been detected in Australia, Botswana, Canada and Denmark, among other countries.
As of Monday evening, no cases of the variant had been identified in the U.S.
President Joe Biden sought to reassure the country Monday, telling Americans the variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” He had restricted travel from eight nations, including South Africa, as of Monday evening. On Thursday, he is expected to outline a strategy for fighting the virus this winter with vaccinations, boosters and testing, rather than lockdowns.
In an email Monday, Frederick County Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins said it remains uncertain how transmissible the new variant is or how well vaccines and immunity from prior infection protect against transmission, severe illness and death. Research efforts at the state level and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are ongoing, she said, and new data is expected to be available in the coming weeks.
“Despite uncertainties, it is reasonable to assume that currently available vaccines offer some protection against severe disease and death,” she wrote.
Evidence reported as of Monday show that most diagnostic tests are able to detect the omicron variant, Watkins wrote, though studies are currently assessing whether the efficacy of some antigen-based rapid tests may be affected. Maryland’s health department monitors the spread of COVID-19 variants in the state, and the CDC monitors the spread of variants in the country, she wrote.
The proliferation of the new variant is coming at a time when positivity rates are climbing in Frederick. As of Monday, the county had a seven-day positivity rate of 7.38 percent — the highest it’s been since late January. The state’s average positivity rate was 4.76 percent as of the same day. Thirty-four people were hospitalized in the county on Sunday because of the virus, including nine who were being treated in the intensive care unit.
Last week, the county’s Board of Health voted to release a statement in conjunction with the health department recommending that people 2 years and older wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status — an advisory that fell in line with guidance released over the summer by the CDC.
At its meeting, the local body — which includes county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the County Council’s seven members — forewent discussions of implementing a mask mandate despite advocacy from Councilman Jerry Donald (D).
Though the next regularly scheduled health board meeting is slated to take place in May, Watkins said board members would be able to call a meeting as needed.
As omicron spreads, a spotlight has been thrust on the disparities in global vaccination rates. Only 7.2 percent of people in Africa are fully vaccinated, compared to 43 percent worldwide and 58 percent in the U.S., according to “Our World in Data,” a project based out of the University of Oxford.
In Frederick County, 64.8 percent of the population was fully vaccinated as of Monday.
(2) comments
Get vaccinated and wear a mask dang it! Make it your contribution to Society. Thank you.
Yes. There is something called the Herman Cain award on Reddit, some of the stories are truly tragic. And what an excruciating way to die, or even survive. Be good to your fellow citizens and protect yourself and your family. Get vaccinated.
