The Frederick County Health Care Coalition has changed its name to the Coalition for a Healthier Frederick County to reflect the organization’s focus on the foundations of community health.

The coalition announced its new name and explained the reason for the rebranding at a quarterly community health meeting on Tuesday. County residents, elected officials and officials from various health organizations attended.

