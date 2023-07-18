The Frederick County Health Care Coalition has changed its name to the Coalition for a Healthier Frederick County to reflect the organization’s focus on the foundations of community health.
The coalition announced its new name and explained the reason for the rebranding at a quarterly community health meeting on Tuesday. County residents, elected officials and officials from various health organizations attended.
The coalition, chosen by the Frederick County Health Department as the county’s local health improvement coalition, creates the Community Health Needs Assessment, local health improvement plans and local work groups to address health topics and issues facing residents.
More than 200 organizations, including the Frederick County Health Department and Frederick Health, collaborate with the coalition, according to its website.
Heather Bodnar, creative conductor for the graphic design firm Three Old Souls, worked with the coalition to develop the new name and logo.
Bodnar said a two-part naming survey was sent out to the board of directors and work group members to establish naming parameters related to the organization’s mission and the most important key words or phrases for the new name.
The new name represents the coalition’s mission, vision and purpose and also reflects the survey data, Bodnar said. It also sets the coalition apart from other county health organizations.
Pilar Olivo, president of the coalition’s board of directors, said the new name reflects the organization’s shift toward looking at “what helps us stay healthy and be well over the course of our lives.”
“We’re really excited to announce a new name that reflects this focus ... but also really acknowledges how important it is for us to work together,” Olivo said. “When we’re talking about having an impact on the systems that really support health and wellness, we are talking about the need for real, deep collaboration.”
Editor’s note: Pilar Olivo is married to Geordie Wilson, publisher of The Frederick News-Post.
