Heartly House invites the community to take an online survey that seeks to gauge Frederick's need for sexual assault prevention.
Through the survey, Heartly House hopes to learn more about the attitudes and beliefs surrounding sexual assault, the organization said in a news release.
The organization provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse.
"We want our programs to meet the needs of the county," Jennifer Metcalf, Heartly House's community engagement and prevention manager, said in the release. "The needs in one area of the county may be different from the needs of another. The results of this survey will really help us tailor our prevention work and the services we provide to the specific communities we’re serving."
Heartly House conducted a similar survey several years ago. The results of the older survey will provide comparative data once the new survey is closed, the release said.
The latest survey opened in August. Heartly House hopes to close the survey by the end of October, according to spokeswoman Emily Dorr.
Heartly House can be reached through a 24-hour hotline at 301-662-8800 or at HeartlyHouse.org.
