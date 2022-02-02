After more than 40 years of providing counseling, crisis intervention services and a safe haven to the victims and survivors of intimate partner violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse, Heartly House is expanding its footprint in Frederick County.
The organization is currently taking the first steps toward establishing satellite offices outside of the city of Frederick, where providers will offer clinical counseling, legal advice, referrals to other resources and crisis support and intervention services on-site to those who need it.
Broadening the nonprofit’s reach in Frederick County in this way is something that has been “nagging” at President and Executive Director Inga James for several years. Though the city of Frederick’s population is large, at more than 70,000 people, the county’s population is nearly 260,000.
James felt certain Heartly House was missing people who could use its services.
“I knew if we put satellite offices out in different areas of the county that we would be able to engage a lot more people,” she said. “That they would feel more comfortable coming to a location in their own area, instead of having to travel to Frederick and partake in services that they don’t feel are really geared towards them.”
Heartly House’s effort to open additional offices outside of Frederick is being led by the organization’s new Community-Based Services Department, which is directed by Amy Wilkinson — a Hood College alum who previously worked as a youth education and prevention coordinator for the nonprofit.
This department also now runs the nonprofit’s Child Sex Trafficking Regional Navigator Program, which connects young people believed to be victims of sex trafficking with services and oversees the provision of community-based services as requested or needed by local organizations.
Heartly House, for example, recently set up an office in Lucas Village, expanding the services it previously offered to the community operated by the city of Frederick’s Housing Authority.
As funding allows, the nonprofit hopes to establish additional footholds — through the placement of part-time staff members or more permanent offices — in other community hubs throughout the county, like physician’s offices and schools.
“We’re happy to do what we can,” Wilkinson said.
In the meantime, Heartly House is developing a needs assessment to determine where in the county it should place its new satellite service centers. As part of this process, the organization will be surveying residents, mayors, police chiefs and other local leaders to gauge their perception of gaps in services that currently exist in their communities, among other questions.
The organization is currently planning for three location-based offices, stationed in areas triangulating the city. In some of these communities, James anticipates it will almost feel like the nonprofit is starting its services over from the very beginning.
“The Heartly House has been around for over 40 years now in Frederick, and people still in Frederick don’t know what we do,” she said. “People in the outer areas are going to be even less knowledgeable. So, we’re going to have to do a real marketing appeal at the beginning and offer education opportunities — provide them with something so we can start to build rapport with the community.”
Rural areas are different from more urban ones in many ways, James said. She knows that firsthand from growing up in an Ohio “farm town” located in a county of 45,000. Gender roles are often more rigid in these sorts of communities, she said, and residents may be less likely to leave the places where they grew up.
While research suggests that women who live in rural communities experience intimate partner violence at similar rates to women who live in urban communities, they are more likely to experience a greater severity of violence and less likely to reach out for help, according to a 2015 policy brief from the National Advisory Committee on Rural Health and Human Services.
Women who live in rural areas may also face significant barriers to leaving an abusive situation and establishing a new life due to high rates of poverty, transportation difficulties and a lack of affordable housing, according to the policy brief.
Heartly House was able to put its plan to establish satellite offices outside of Frederick into motion after receiving a generous donation as part of a person’s trust, James said. The nonprofit also recently received a $26,000 grant from the Delaplaine Foundation that will help it staff its Lucas Village services and fund its new satellite centers.
Still, James stressed the organization remains in need of funding.
“For all of these dreams we have, we’ll have to hire new personnel,” she said. “And so that is going to require some change. As in dollar change. As in more money.
“I think people need to know that, unfortunately, Heartly House can’t provide services for free if we don’t have the services to provide,” James said. “The point is that we’re going to need to increase our funding base in order to provide these services as we’re planning.”
The scale of intimate partner violence is staggering, Wilkinson said. According to 2015 data, she said, over one in three women, nearly one in three men and one in two transgender or non-binary people will experience an abusive relationship in their lifetime.
Wilkinson expressed hope that through engaging the county with community-based services, Heartly House will be able to change the way some currently perceive it — as an organization that just provides shelter or one only for women.
“It’s really important to us that we make sure the community knows that we serve any and all victims and survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking,” she said. “And that includes men, that includes transgender individuals, that includes people in same-sex relationships, non-binary people — everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.