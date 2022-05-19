Officials are warning Frederick County residents to use caution during extremely warm temperatures over the coming days.
Temperatures in the area are expected to be in the 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday could be the first 90-degree day since September, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with many areas getting into the mid-90s and heat indices nearing 100.
The average temperature for the Baltimore/Washington area for this time of year is in the mid- to upper-70s, so the weekend heat wave is an early start to the summer heat, said Chesnea Skeen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
But the heat should taper off by the beginning of next week, with a cold front expected to move through the area Sunday night or early Monday, bringing highs back to the mid to high 70s, Skeen said.
Residents should remember to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, and to stay in shade or shelter whenever possible, Rissah Watkins, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Health Department, wrote in an email Thursday.
It’s also best to avoid high-energy outdoor activities if possible, and to never leave children, adults or animals alone in a vehicle, she wrote.
A reported 25 children across the country died after being left in hot vehicles in 2020, according to the National Weather Service.
Despite the unseasonably hot forecast, the Frederick County government had no plans to open any cooling centers, but there are other options available, county spokeswoman Kelly Cambrel wrote in an email Thursday.
“Citizens seeking relief from the heat are encouraged to utilize public buildings such as libraries and community centers or visit with friends and family who have air-conditioning,” she wrote. “Please remember to check on children and the elderly, who are more sensitive to high heat.”
