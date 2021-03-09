Declaring the time is right with improving coronavirus metrics and a rising number of vaccinations, Gov. Larry Hogan removed capacity restrictions imposed on Maryland businesses because of the pandemic while keeping statewide masking and distancing mandates in place.
The new rules, which allow restaurants, retail stores and other businesses to operate at full capacity, go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday. They were announced by Hogan (R) during a Tuesday afternoon press conference from the State House.
The food service industry will still have to abide by rules for indoor and outdoor dining that call for customers to be seated and spaced apart.
"You can't be standing, jammed into a bar," Hogan said. "That's still against the regulations."
Capacity limits were also lifted for religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor recreational businesses.
Meanwhile, for larger indoor and outdoor venues, such as stadiums and concert and wedding venues, capacity will expand to 50 percent, with masking and distancing requirements still in place.
"We have been following a very balanced approach from the beginning of this," Hogan said. "Our health metrics are great, as I said, and it's time to get the economy going."
There was some debate, per the way the executive order is written, if county executives still had the authority to keep more restrictive measures in place.
A paragraph in Hogan's executive order outlining a local jurisdiction's authority to impose more restrictive measures concludes by stating the "above shall cease to be effective at 5:00 p.m. on March 12, 2021, at which time all local orders issued pursuant to paragraph I.d above shall become null and void."
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, in response to a user asking about this, wrote on Twitter: "Counties have established their own emergency powers and authorities during the pandemic, and those powers are unaffected."
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) was still in the process of reviewing the order, per Communications Director Vivian Laxton.
Laxton did, however, note the order from the Board of Health—which consists of the county executive and County Council members, with the county health officer as the executive officer and secretary—would remain in effect past Friday, barring any further action.
That board's most recent order prohibits gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and outdoors, caps wedding venues at 50 percent capacity and fitness centers at 25 percent capacity. Those restrictions do not apply to restaurants. Face coverings or masks are required at all businesses, in line with the governor's order.
New Market Mayor Winslow Burhans said the governor's order appears to take away some local authority.
"I'm not going to put the town in a situation where we're in conflict [with state law]," Burhans said. "Everybody is going to read that and take that as, they're taking away our authority."
He added, however, he still needed to review it, and would likely confer with Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county's health officer, and Maryland Municipal League (MML) officials.
Hogan reiterated during his press conference that local jurisdictions maintain the authority to keep tougher restrictions in place, though he encouraged them to follow his guidance.
“It’s been very confusing with a patchwork of different people changing rules or not being in alignment with one another," he said.
Meanwhile, the reaction in the local business community was a bit subdued.
Chloe Vetter, a manager at CycleFit, a spin studio on Hughes Ford Road, said the studio had recently renovated in order to fit more bikes in the space with distancing restrictions in place. While increased capacity might help business, Vetter was unsure that was what CycleFit’s clients would actually want.
“We’d rather have our clients healthy and safe,” she said.
Julia Simpson of Players Fitness and Performance (PFP) on Bowmans Farm Road said the gym would have to talk to its members before making any decisions.
"If there’s more than half our population … says we’re not comfortable with that, then we would never want to put anyone in that situation,” Simpson said. "I believe PFP would definitely go with what our community is most comfortable with."
Richard Belles, owner of Cellar Door on North Market Street in Frederick, said he hadn’t put any thought into operating with increased capacity yet.
On Tuesday, Maryland reported 631 new coronavirus infections and 25 deaths. That brings the total to 388,666 confirmed cases and 7,806 deaths since the pandemic began roughly a year ago.
Hogan maintained the state has consistently followed the science when it comes to addressing the pandemic, which is why it is in position to start lifting restrictions.
He pointed out that hospitalizations and the positivity rate are at their lowest levels in months, and Maryland residents are generally good about following masking protocols.
"Each day brings us closer to seeing the light at the end of a very long tunnel," he said.
Maryland has now administered more than 1.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and leads the nation in the distribution of the newly approved, single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Production is expected to ramp up significantly before the end of the month and then take off in April and May, according to Hogan, as the three approved manufacturers, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, have pledged to deliver millions of additional doses.
The governor went on to lift quarantine requirements and other out-of-state travel restrictions while encouraging those who travel out of state to get tested.
He also allowed medical adult day care centers to reopen and gave those facilities the ability to set restrictions and other safety measures.
"I want to make it clear the virus is still with us, and it remains important to continue to take precautions to stay safe," Hogan said. "... We can't let a few bad actors spoil it for the rest of us who have done such a great job. So, let's continue to be smart. We can't afford to undo all of the tremendous progress we have made together."
Staff writers Erika Riley and Steve Bohnel contributed to this report.
Hogan wants the state workers have places to go to spend the $1,000 that he is giving away for going to work during the Pandemic. Meanwhile, Jan Gardner reviewing the order to determine what would the best political response. They are all alike pandering and self promoting.
So he lifted SOME of the restrictions but still doesn't want Marylanders at the bar. Who knew the temperance movement was still alive in the 21st century!
Good! Maryland has over 1 million people vaccinated with at least the first dose, and a much smaller 387,319 cases overall.
