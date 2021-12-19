Though there wasn’t a cloud in the bright blue sky that hung over Sophie and Madigan’s Playground Sunday afternoon, a chilly breeze whipped across the surrounding grassy field, reddening the cheeks of the dozen or so children who had been lured outdoors by the deceptively sunny weather.
Despite the cold, however, the children dashed about the vibrant play area, their laughter and chatter mingling with Christmas music jangling from a nearby speaker. A few feet away, a special guest posed for photos in a big red sleigh with 11-year-old Omarie Manco and his 6-year-old sister, Totiana.
Before Omarie jumped down to the grass, he gave Santa Claus a big hug.
“Hey!” Santa called after Omarie and Totiana, a twinkle in his eye. He cupped his hand over his mouth, as if he were preparing to tell them a secret. “Don’t forget to leave out the cookies and milk!”
The big man in the red coat came to Sophie and Madigan’s Playground in Frederick for the first time on Sunday to help raise money for the ongoing construction of the fantasy play area. The project, which is being built in three phases, was founded in the memory of 6-year-old Sophie Lillard and her 3-year-old sister, Madigan, who died in a 2013 house fire near Myersville.
Although “phase one” of the project — what Sophie and Madigan’s parents call “Fantasy Land” — was completed last fall, it remained closed to the public until the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moving forward, Chrissi and Jack Lillard hope to host Santa at their daughters’ playground every year, maybe even expanding the event to feature more decorations and lights.
On Sunday, the couple watched children run around the playset as “Here Comes Santa Claus” played in the background. Their family — which also includes 17-year-old Morgan, 9-year-old Sadie and 8-year-old Mason — lives only a few miles away from the playground. Nearly every time they stop by, it’s being put to good use.
With downtown Frederick’s Baker Park a 10-minute drive away, Sophie and Madigan’s Playground has been a great addition to the west side of the city, Chrissi Lillard said.
“We get a lot of people that are just like, ‘Oh, we have a playground that’s close to us now,’” she said.
At the entrance to the park on Sunday, a colorful cardboard cutout of a thermometer tracked the progress of the Lillard family’s fundraising efforts. “Fantasy Land” took about $500,000 to complete, and the family is close to meeting its goal for building phase two of the project — “Wonder Land.” They are aiming to start construction on this phase over the summer, Chrissi Lillard said.
In the meantime, Sophie and Madigan’s Playground is already the favorite of 4-year-old Kimi Medalis, “even in the freezing cold,” said her mom, Jessica Medalis.
The little girl and her 15-month-old sister, Nadia, come to the play area two or three times a week, Medalis said. Kimi has been begging to return for the last two days, but the weather has been too gray and rainy. Even though Sunday turned out to be rather nippy, Kimi seemed happy to be back. Bundled up in a thick winter coat, she leaned over a bright blue bench, giggling as her little sister crinkled up her nose in a frown.
“Fantasy Land” features a three-story-tall castle, complete with slides and a thick lock of blonde hair spilling from its window. But there is another reason why the play area is so unique — it’s designed to be enjoyed by all children, including those with cognitive and physical disabilities.
That will continue to be true next month, when the park adds a “kid-powered” carousel. The playset will be propelled by hand-cranks accessible to children who use wheelchairs as well as those who do not.
“Sophie was one of those kids that never wanted anybody to feel left out,” Chrissi Lillard remarked. “In the spirit of them always wanting to include everybody, we wanted to make sure that everybody was included.”
