As we get older, home safety becomes important. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of five falls for a senior can cause a serious injury such as a broken bone or even a head injury.
Many of us have lived in our homes for years. What served us well as a safe place may become a hazardous environment as we get older. As an occupational therapist, I’ve loved helping older adults function and thrive in their homes safely, for as long and as independently as possible.
What should we do to make it so that our homes meet our safety needs? First, talk with your doctor or healthcare provider about evaluating your risk for falls. There are then a variety of resources available to assess the home environment for safety related concerns to reduce tripping hazards, falls, easing personal care tasks and everyday activities of daily living. You can request home safety assistance from a variety of sources, such as a physical or occupational therapist, a visiting home nurse, or a professional who offers home safety assessments. Home safety solutions tailored to your situation vary from simple and cheap to more complicated (i.e., renovations) and potentially more expensive.
Several things to consider when deciding if a home modification is worth the expense:
How long do I plan to live in this home?
Do I have the money to complete the work to make the home the safest for me to age in place? Can I manage the renovation project, or do I need to ask someone to help?
If I don’t make any changes, am I willing to consider a move to a long-term care facility?
In my experience, two of the most challenging areas of the home for older adults are the bathroom and the primary entrance to the home. Obviously, there are many other areas of the home, as well as personal daily tasks to consider when determining safe strategies, so this may be where an occupational therapist is indicated to assess your unique situation and help you decide what is best for you, and your home.
The Bathroom
Flooring — Is it non-slip? Are there slippery throw rugs?
Toilet — is it low, making it difficult to sit down on it and to stand up from it? Do you have handrails on the wall or surrounding the toilet?
Shower or tub — Is it difficult to get into it or out of it? Is it slippery when you’re bathing? Is it exhausting to stand and bathe yourself? Will a seat fit in the shower or tub? Do you have a handheld shower head?
Sink/vanity — Can you get close enough to it to perform grooming tasks while either standing or sitting? Is everything you need within safe reach?
Lighting — Is the lighting adequate for you to safely use the bathroom? Do you need to add more lights or brighter light bulbs?
Potential solutions for bathroom challenges: install non-slip flooring, remove/replace throw rugs or secure them so that they are non-slip, replace the toilet with a comfort-height toilet, use an elevated toilet seat, install grab bars next to the toilet, install a walk-in or roll-in shower, install grab bars in the shower, use a shower chair, get assistance when bathing, use a long-handled bath sponge, install a roll under sink (for wheelchair users), make it so that regularly-used items are within safe reach, improve the lighting in the bathroom, and use nightlights for night-time bathroom trips.
Doorway and Entrances
At your entry door, are there stairs, railings, or grab bars? Is there clutter on the steps or approaching the steps? Is the walkway to your vehicle uneven? Is the lighting adequate for low-light conditions?
Potential solutions for challenges using the entrances to your home include install a vertical platform lift, install bilateral railings, install grab bars, install a ramp — built or portable, get physical assistance when navigating the steps, increase the lighting at the entrance, create a safer walkway, and remove clutter.
As you can see, there’s quite a bit to think about, to assure your home is set up safely. Rebuilding Together has partnered with area agencies on aging, AARP, American Occupational Therapy Association and the National Association of Home Builders, to name a few, to help older adults and those with disabilities on home safety tips. Check out the Safe at Home Checklist on their website for ideas on how to improve your home setting (rebuildingtogether.org).
If you have the opportunity now to be proactive about home safety, it will give you peace of mind that you’ve done your due diligence to prevent accidents and falls and to continue to enjoy doing the things you like to do.
Terri Lemere is an occupational therapist and owner of Healthy Home Living Solutions (healthyhomelivingsolutions.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.