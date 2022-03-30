Hospice is a patient-centered, family-oriented approach to care for people with a life-limiting illness. Using a combination of medical, emotional and spiritual support, hospice is comfort-oriented care that neither hastens death nor prolongs life but allows the illness to take its natural course. Hospice helps preserve dignity and seeks to maintain the highest quality of life. For families, hospice provides extensive support both before and after the loss of a loved one.
Hospice comes to patients wherever they call home. Most often, hospice care is provided in the patient’s own home or that of a family member. However, hospice will care for patients in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals or at hospice houses.
Anyone who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and whose life is most likely measured in months rather than years may select hospice care. The patient, a family member, a friend, or healthcare professional can call hospice with a referral. The hospice team works in partnership with the patient’s physician and other health care providers to provide the most comprehensive care possible. The hospice care team is made up of doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, trained volunteers, spiritual care team, veteran liaison, music therapists and bereavement coordinators.
“Frederick Health Hospice constantly looks for opportunities to improve the individual care of our patients,” says executive director of Frederick Health Hospice Carlos Graveran. “Accepting hospice is a difficult decision for those patients and families who aren’t aware of how our unique team approach to personalized care and expert pain and symptom management can improve quality of life for patients with a life-limiting illness. Once they experience the many benefits and support of Frederick Health Hospice, they often say, ‘We wish we’d called you sooner.’”
Treatment focuses on comfort-oriented care over the pursuit of further curative or experimental treatment. Hospice is not exclusively for the last hours or days of life. Those dealing with a potentially life-limiting disease should reach out to hospice long before hospice care is needed, so that they can take their time absorbing the information and asking questions. Understanding the hospice option enables those living with terminal illness and their potential caregivers to make fully informed decisions regarding their care. In addition to cancer, hospice provides comfort-oriented care to patients and families living with any type of terminal diagnosis, including Alzheimer’s; dementia; stroke; chronic lung, heart, liver and kidney disease; and other diseases.
Hospice services are generally covered by Medicare, Medicaid, HMOs and most private insurance plans.
Every Medicare-certified hospice provider provides four levels of care:
• Routine Home Care — available wherever your loved one considers home (private residence, nursing home, assisted living community)
• Continuous Care — provided in the home in continuous shifts of up to 24 hours by hospice nurses and aides during brief periods of crisis
• Inpatient Care — provided in an inpatient house unit/bed in a designated healthcare facility for a short period when your loved one’s medical needs cannot be managed at home
• Respite Care — patients being cared for at home are offered a brief stay in a designated healthcare facility to give family members and caregivers a rest
Hospice nurses are up-to-date on the latest medications and devices for pain control and symptom relief. They work closely with patients, families and physicians to assure optimal comfort using medications, counseling and therapies.
“Anyone can make a referral to hospice,” says Patricia Ortiz-San Miguel, the community services liaison at Frederick Health Hospice. “Our intake staff will work with the physician to complete the necessary assessment [and] paperwork and streamline the admission process. In most cases, a patient can be admitted to the Frederick Health Hospice program within 48 hours.”
If the patient’s condition improves and the disease seems to be in remission, or if they reconsider their decision to pursue curative treatment, patients can revoke services at any time. If hospice care is needed in the future, the patient can be re-enrolled.
Hospice also offers a wide variety of ongoing grief support services for the patient’s family for up to 13 months following the death.
If you feel a loved one or patient with a life-limiting illness could benefit from hospice services, call 240-566-3030.
