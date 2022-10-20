The Frederick County Health Department's crisis stabilization center will be built over the next year at 340 Montevue Lane in Frederick, which currently houses the county's Board of Elections, County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday.
The Board of Elections will relocate to Riverside Corporate Park, off Monocacy Boulevard, in early 2023, Gardner said. The Board of Elections will not move from the building until January or February, she said.
Gardner said in August that the center would be constructed at the county's campus on Montevue Lane, but she refrained from saying which building would house the center.
The center will provide care to people experiencing a behavioral health emergency, including substance use disorders and mental health illnesses. Its staff will connect patients to additional care options in the community, Gardner said during a press briefing.
The center will be an alternative to the emergency department for people experiencing a behavioral health emergency. The county hopes the center will lower health care costs for patients and reduce the burden on first responders and the emergency department at Frederick Health Hospital.
Behavioral health emergencies account for roughly one in five emergency department visits at Frederick Health Hospital, Gardner said.
The county will pay for the center using two federal grants that total more than $1.5 million, a $1 million state grant and $850,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.
The annual operating cost for the center will be around $1.2 million, Dr. Andrea Walker, director for the county's Behavioral Health Services Division, wrote in an email to the News-Post. The state government is working to make some crisis stabilization services reimbursable through Medicaid, which will assist with ongoing costs, Walker wrote.
The county will pay ongoing costs for the center, in part, with payments that opioid manufacturers will make in legal settlements. Frederick County is expected to receive $11.2 million over the next 18 years, Gardner said.
The Mental Health Association of Frederick County, which will operate the center, plans to move its walk-in clinic to the Montevue Lane location and offer services 24/7.
People can make referrals to the center through the Mental Health Association's crisis hotlines, 211 and 988. First responders, law enforcement, mobile crisis response teams, community providers and family members of those in crisis may also provide referrals to the center when it opens.
