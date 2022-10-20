Gardner
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, delivers her eighth and final State of the County address on Oct. 6.

 Staff file photo by Jack Hogan

The Frederick County Health Department's crisis stabilization center will be built over the next year at 340 Montevue Lane in Frederick, which currently houses the county's Board of Elections, County Executive Jan Gardner said Thursday.

The Board of Elections will relocate to Riverside Corporate Park, off Monocacy Boulevard, in early 2023, Gardner said. The Board of Elections will not move from the building until January or February, she said.

