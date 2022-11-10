Flu season has arrived early, and it’s hitting Maryland especially hard.
As of last week, the state was one of 14 in the country where flu activity was categorized as “very high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 173 people hospitalized with the flu in Maryland last week, according to the state health department’s influenza data tracker. For comparison, during the same week last year, there were two people hospitalized.
Before the pandemic, in 2019, eight people were in Maryland hospitals with the flu that week.
Dr. Kathy Weishaar, chief medical officer for Frederick Health, didn’t have influenza data specific to the health system’s hospital that she could immediately provide during a phone interview on Thursday.
However, she said, similar to other health systems across the state, Frederick Health is experiencing an early increase of patients sick with the flu.
“What we have seen historically is, the numbers really start to go up in December,” she said. “But we are seeing the numbers go up this month and last month.”
As opposed to the last two years of the pandemic — which saw unusually mild flu seasons — the public is less well prepared to deal with an increase of an infectious disease, Weishaar said.
Mask use has largely fallen off, and people are again mixing at social gatherings. Though it’s hard to say, Weishaar suspects there may even be a “rebound effect,” in which people are engaging in even more social activities than they usually would.
The data clearly show that restrictions and health precautions enforced for COVID-19 were also effective in reducing the spread of influenza.
During the 2019-20 flu season in Maryland, hospitalizations started picking up in December and peaked during the week of Feb. 8, with 378. But they quickly dropped during the following month, as people hunkered down at home.
Even as people continue to get sick with COVID-19, the country has another respiratory virus to contend with this season.
Though respiratory syncytial virus — or RSV — cycles through the population every year, usually appearing earlier than the flu, it’s been spiking unusually rapidly, overwhelming pediatric hospitals across the country.
To detect patterns in the spread of the virus, Weishaar recently plotted Maryland data for RSV, which is most dangerous for young children, elderly people and those who are immunocompromised.
“Last year, it gradually rose. It almost looks like it’s going up a hill,” she said. “But this year, it was flat, and then took off at the beginning of September.”
The virus has started on a slight downward trend in Maryland over the last couple of weeks, but is still circulating at significant levels, Weishaar said.
Frederick Health doesn’t have a pediatric ICU, so it refers children in need of intensive services to other health centers, Weishaar said. A system created during the pandemic to help doctors locate available beds at nearby health systems has been helpful.
So have less tangible relics of COVID-19.
“We’ve gotten very good at how to use our resources, perhaps, in a more collaborative way with other departments, or how to use nurses in a different way to make sure that we can provide the high-quality care everyone is used to, even in a situation where we may have more patients than we expect,” she said.
So far, Weishaar said, Frederick Health employees have been able to treat children largely in spaces designated for them at the hospital, without the need for overflow rooms or wings.
Tips for staying healthy
The number-one step Frederick County residents can take to keep themselves healthy this flu season is get vaccinated.
Flu shots are available at pharmacies around the county.
Kelly Lookingbill and Elaine Kline, communicable disease community health nurses with the Frederick County Health Department, recommended that parents take their children to their pediatrician’s office to get vaccinated, so that other medical assessments can be conducted at the same time.
With RSV surging at the same time as the flu, COVID-19 and the common cold, it can be tough for parents to know what’s causing their child’s sniffles.
Lookingbill and Kline recommended that parents bring their children to the doctor sooner rather than later to figure out what kind of virus they have, so they can start to be treated for it.
And when a child has a fever that hasn’t gone away in a day or two, is dehydrated, or is struggling to breathe, it’s time to return to the doctor, or go to the hospital.
“A parent’s sense is probably better than any sense there is,” Lookingbill said. “If they have this feeling that something’s off, regardless as to whether or not there’s any difficulty with breathing, they need to act upon that and make sure that their child gets assessed.”
