Compared to the odds of getting struck by lightning or winning the lottery, a pregnant mom is a lot more likely to give birth to twins. It’s estimated that one in 250 natural pregnancies will result in two babies being born.
But a twin giving birth to twins? That’s not something the nurses at the Frederick Health Birth Place see every day.
“Everyone there was shocked,” Stacy Green said, laughing. A fraternal twin herself, she gave birth to identical baby girls on Aug. 24 at Frederick Health Hospital — the same place where she and her sister were born.
“They were like, ‘I thought it skipped a generation,’” she went on. “I said, ‘Well, apparently not.’”
After a few nights in the hospital, little Brynlee and Brianne are now home with their mom, dad, Brandon Green, and big brother, soon-to-be 2-year-old Cason Green. The family lives on a 10-acre farm in Thurmont, where Green’s twin sister, Stefany Sweadner, is also currently staying.
When Green found out she was pregnant in January, it came as a bit of a surprise — she had just given birth to Cason in September 2019. The surprise doubled when she went in for her first ultrasound.
“I was like, ‘Oh, this is crazy,’” she remembered. “But, obviously, my whole family was ecstatic because I was a twin having twins.”
Before Green gave birth, she thinks Cason was a little confused about what was happening because he was still so young. But he did understand she had two babies inside of her belly, she said, laughing. And she knows he’s going to be a great big brother.
Now, Green is most excited to give her daughters the same experiences she and her sister had when they were growing up in Woodsboro. She wants to show them the places she used to visit when she was younger.
“I’m going to have my hands full, but I would say full of love and hugs and kisses,” she said. “None of the bad stuff. All of the good stuff, they’re going to be full with.”
