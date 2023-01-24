Frederick Health will take on new patients this month at its campus in north Frederick after expanding outpatient facilities in genetics-specified care and a medical weight loss program.
The new programs both offer specified treatments to patients. The Precision Medicine & Genetics Program matches care based on a patient’s genetics and the Medical Weight Loss Program offers patients assistance through nutrition and lifestyle changes without surgery, according to a press release.
The Frederick Health Village 90-acre campus off Monocacy Boulevard was acquired by the health care system, which includes Frederick Health Hospital, in 2019.
The location was once a hub for COVID-19 testing and the manufacturing of personal protective equipment like masks and gowns at the onset of the pandemic, Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl said at an open house for the facilities on Tuesday.
Though the campus still offers COVID-19 testing elsewhere within its 400,000-square -foot office, the revamped front of the building allows Frederick Health to see more patients for specialized care, Kleinhanzl said.
In partnership with Frederick Magazine, the Frederick County Office of Economic Development named Frederick Health’s precision medicine program on its list of Frederick’s Top 50 Innovative Businesses.
Frederick Health is also offering services to incorporate a patient’s genetic profile into their electronic health records, Kleinhanzl said, allowing doctors to determine which medicines a patient may respond best to based on their genetics.
“It’s arming providers and patients with better information on personalized care,” Kleinhanzl said.
At the open house, Dr. Heather Chalfin, an urologic oncology surgeon at Frederick Health, said the genetics program aims to offer protective screenings and early intervention procedures for patients whose genetics indicate high risks for cancer.
Chalfin said the program will also aid treatment for cardiovascular, neurological and rare diseases.
Adjacent to the precision medicine and genetics office is a full-service laboratory that will expand Frederick Health’s capacity for testing, the ninth laboratory collection center in the system’s network.
Kleinhanzl said the addition will relieve busy labs nearby and help Frederick Health keep up with the rapidly growing north end of the city.
At the open house, Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor welcomed Frederick Health Village’s expansion and said it would help match care with a growing population.
As for future plans for the Village’s remaining space, which includes 30 acres available for development, Kleinhanzl said Frederick Health hopes to add more space for clinical services and is considering adding offices for physicians and providers.
