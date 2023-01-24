Open House at Frederick Health Village
Senior Vice President Cheryl Cioffi, the chief operating officer of Frederick Health, welcomes attendees during an open house at Frederick Health Village on Tuesday. (Staff photo by Katina Zentz)

Frederick Health will take on new patients this month at its campus in north Frederick after expanding outpatient facilities in genetics-specified care and a medical weight loss program.

The new programs both offer specified treatments to patients. The Precision Medicine & Genetics Program matches care based on a patient’s genetics and the Medical Weight Loss Program offers patients assistance through nutrition and lifestyle changes without surgery, according to a press release.

