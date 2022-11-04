Frederick Health on Thursday recognized the first recipients of a new scholarship program for employees at the health system who are pursuing education in the nursing field.
Each of the four recipients of the scholarship will receive between $4,000 and $5,000 each year, depending upon the nursing program in which they are enrolled, according to a news release from Frederick Health on Friday.
One of the winners is Janell Keyser, a medical assistant for Frederick Health who works at the Tollhouse Urgent Care location.
“This scholarship means everything,” she said in the news release. “I am a mom of two, and this scholarship allows me to alleviate some stress and let me focus on my career. It’s truly a blessing.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, according to the news release, candidates have to be enrolled in an accredited Maryland nursing education program, demonstrate a commitment to community service, have a GPA of at least 3.0, and commit to working within the Frederick Health system for at least two years.
The winners were selected by the health system’s leadership and human resources team, according to the news release.
The health system plans to award the scholarship annually.
“Frederick Health is honored to be able to provide these scholarships to our employees and area nursing students,” Frederick Health Chief Nursing Officer Diane McFarland said in the release. “This scholarship program demonstrates the organization’s commitment to having a highly skilled and dedicated nursing team to care for our community.”
— Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.