Frederick Health on Thursday recognized the first recipients of a new scholarship program for employees at the health system who are pursuing education in the nursing field.

Each of the four recipients of the scholarship will receive between $4,000 and $5,000 each year, depending upon the nursing program in which they are enrolled, according to a news release from Frederick Health on Friday.

