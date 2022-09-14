Frederick Health Hospice will host a screening of the Frontline Documentary, “Being Mortal,” on Oct. 12, followed by a panel discussion featuring local counselors and hospice workers.

The documentary, released in 2020, follows New Yorker writer and Boston surgeon Atul Gawande as he examines the relationships doctors have with patients who are nearing the end of life. The film — and Gawande’s book, of the same name — explores hospice practices and shows how doctors are often untrained to talk about chronic illness and death with their patients.

