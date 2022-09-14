Frederick Health Hospice will host a screening of the Frontline Documentary, “Being Mortal,” on Oct. 12, followed by a panel discussion featuring local counselors and hospice workers.
The documentary, released in 2020, follows New Yorker writer and Boston surgeon Atul Gawande as he examines the relationships doctors have with patients who are nearing the end of life. The film — and Gawande’s book, of the same name — explores hospice practices and shows how doctors are often untrained to talk about chronic illness and death with their patients.
The screening will be followed by a panelist discussion with hospice experts, including Dr. Mary McDonald, medical director with Frederick Health Hospice; Kaili Van Waveren, bereavement care supervisor with Frederick Health Hospice; and Chaplain Roger Wilmer, director of Frederick Health Pastoral and Spiritual Care.
In a press release on Wednesday from Frederick Health, Carlos Graveran, executive director of Frederick Health Hospice, praised “Being Mortal” and expressed excitement for the event.
“Most people spend more time planning their next vacation than how they want to spend their final days,” Graveran said in the release. “This often results in a more painful and stressful final days for the patient, and doubt and regrets for those they leave behind.”
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater at Frederick Community College.
