Frederick Health Hospital has shifted out of crisis standards of care, marking the end of an emergency change in protocol meant to funnel limited resources to the patients with the highest levels of need.
Frederick County’s largest medical center initially moved to this standard on Jan. 3 in the face of unprecedented staffing shortages and patient surges. At the time, there were 104 coronavirus patients hospitalized, and the county’s positivity rate stood at 30.64 percent.
Making this shift gave the hospital flexibility to suspend elective surgeries, expedite patient discharges when safe and appropriate, re-deploy clinical and nonclinical staff members to the areas with the greatest need and simplify documentation, among other measures. During the coronavirus wave prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant, several other medical centers — including Johns Hopkins Bayview and the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center — also took the step.
In a statement, Frederick Health Senior Vice President Cheryl Cioffi said the health system made the decision to move out of crisis standards of care last week because it was seeing slight improvements in staffing levels and significant drops in patient numbers and the overall coronavirus positivity rate.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 30 coronavirus patients being treated at Frederick Health Hospital, three of whom were in the intensive care unit. The county’s positivity rate stood at 7.4 percent — the lowest it’s been since late November.
“As COVID-19 remains a challenge to our community, Frederick Health will continue to monitor patient volumes and staffing levels and adjust our protocols as necessary,” Cioffi said in the statement. “On a personal note, I would like to thank everyone on the Frederick Health team for their continued dedication and hard work in keeping their community safe and healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.